Cold front coming bringing breezy and cooler weather

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a warm and humid Labor Day holiday but changes are not far off.

We’ll see some clouds move in tonight as a cold front arrives in Siouxland with lows tonight near 60.

Tuesday is going to be a cooler and breezy day with a lot less humidity.

Expect highs on Tuesday to be in the upper 70s with clearing skies as the morning goes along.

We’re going to see a couple cool nights ahead as lows will be near 50 both Wednesday and Thursday morning with highs on Wednesday in the mid to upper 70s.

The cooler weather won't be sticking around for too long.

