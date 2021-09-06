Skip to Content

Early morning fire damages Norfolk, Neb. restaurant

New
11:24 am Nebraska NewsTop Stories
Fire Truck Lights

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A fire damaged a restaurant in Norfolk, Neb. early Monday morning.

According to a news release, at about 4:45 a.m. police noticed smoke coming from a window at Dos Hermanos restaurant on South 1st Street.

Moderate smoke was coming from the kitchen when firefighters arrived on the scene, but the fire was quickly extinguished.

The fire was determined to be electrical. There were no injuries and no damage estimate was given.

Author Profile Photo

Brandon Martin

More Stories

Skip to content