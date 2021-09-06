Early morning fire damages Norfolk, Neb. restaurant

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A fire damaged a restaurant in Norfolk, Neb. early Monday morning.

According to a news release, at about 4:45 a.m. police noticed smoke coming from a window at Dos Hermanos restaurant on South 1st Street.

Moderate smoke was coming from the kitchen when firefighters arrived on the scene, but the fire was quickly extinguished.

The fire was determined to be electrical. There were no injuries and no damage estimate was given.