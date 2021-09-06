Skip to Content

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

New
3:55 pm National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Two critical jobless benefit programs have expired, leaving only a handful of economic options for millions who are still financially impacted by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. One program provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and another provided benefits to those who have been unemployed more than six months. Further the Biden administration’s $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit also ran out on Monday. Americans still financially struggling in the pandemic will find a smaller patchwork of social support programs, including food stamps, eviction protection in some states and a pause on federal student loan repayments. But economists say none will come close to replacing the money lost through unemployment benefits.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content