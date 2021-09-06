Lincoln man killed in head-on crash with semitrailer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Lincoln man has died in a head-on crash involving a semitrailer near Lincoln. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 2. Investigators say a pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Eli Miller was eastbound on the highway when it crossed the center line and collided with the westbound semi. Miller was declared dead at the scene. The 47-year-old driver of the semi was taken to a Lincoln hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.