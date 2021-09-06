Lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures expected throughout Labor Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- We are starting our day off on a cool note with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s throughout the KTIV viewing area.

As we make our way through this morning we will see decreasing clouds throughout the area and clearing skies heading towards the noon hour.

Highs today will be on the warmer side in the mid to upper 80s with a light breeze coming from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Winds will pick up throughout the afternoon between 10-15 mph.

Sunny conditions will continue throughout the day before we start to cool down once again.

This evening is looking to cool down nicely like we have seen over the Labor Day weekend with overnight lows near 60 degrees for most Siouxlanders.

The warm and dry weather will be sticking around this work week with Tuesday staying quite comfortable with highs in the upper 70s and a decent breeze between 15 and 30 mph wind gusts are expected in the afternoon Tuesday.

