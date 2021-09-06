Plan to roll out COVID boosters by Sept. 20 may change

(CNN) - In the race to vaccinate more Americans, the plan for booster shots may be changing. The White House hoped to start the shots on Sept. 20, however, Chief of Staff Ron Klain cannot say if that goal will be met.

Doctor Anthony Fauci says the plan will likely only start with the Pfizer vaccine.

But ominous signs from the south, in Kentucky, schools opened, and already 1 in 5 districts have closed at some point due to case counts, quarantines or just lack of staff.

“We have a record number of Kentuckians in the hospital battling COVID, in the ICU battling for their lives,” said Gov. Andy Beshear, D-KY.

They're overwhelmingly unvaccinated. South Carolina has among the lowest vaccination rates in the country and the highest infection rate.

“We’ll have another uptick with the universities opening up. We’ll have a further uptick with the schools not having masks on. And we’ll have Labor Day travel on top of this. So yes, there will be a further uptick,” said Dr. Helmut Albrecht, Chair, University of South Carolina Prisma Health.

Meantime, more data that vaccine booster shots are now necessary due to the Delta variant.

“The data from the Israeli studies are that there is a rather substantial diminution in protection against infection and an unquestionable diminution in the protection against hospitalization,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden.

With a booster: that protection bounced back, and then some, the plan was to start third shots here in two weeks.

It might only be Pfizer that rolls out then, Moderna’s delayed by a data review.

More evidence boosters are needed?

In a beginning and end of summer comparison, four times the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 now, average new cases daily cases up over 800 percent.

The beginning of the summer saw the U.S. losing an average of 594 lives a day, now it's an average of over 1,500. The difference, fewer mitigation measures… and Delta.

“We need to rev up our game around getting unvaccinated persons vaccinated,” said Dr. Chris Pernell, public health physician.

Worldwide, officials now watching the Mu variant, which is not yet considered a threat, but could partially evade the current vaccines.

“The virus will continue to mutate until we have a level of immunity in our communities around this country and around the world," said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, CNN medical analyst.

President Biden planned to roll out booster shots for Pfizer and Moderna at the same time, but with Moderna booster delayed -- researchers are now looking into whether different types of COVID-19 vaccines can be mixed and matched.

Doctor Fauci says hopefully it will work out that people who got Pfizer will boost with Pfizer -- and people who got Moderna will boost with Moderna.

A booster shot for the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine is still being studied.