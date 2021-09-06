Siouxlanders celebrate holiday weekend at Newcastle Labor Day Celebration

NEWCASTLE, Neb. (KTIV) - On this Labor Day, Folks in Newcastle, Nebraska, celebrated the three-day weekend with their annual Newcastle Labor Day Celebration.

The fun kicked off this morning with a parade. After the parade, folks could enjoy food vendors, kid's games and a car and tractor show.

Organizers who grew up in and around Newcastle said it's been great, going from kids enjoying the festivities, to adults planning the fun for the community.

"It's wonderful to see. Very wonderful. All these vehicles and people. I basically grew up in this town, and it's basically a very annual event for us, for me as a kid," said Ashley and Michael Meyers.

Like many events, the Nebraska town didn't get to have their celebration last year because of the pandemic.

"Lot of hard work, trying to remember everything we did two years ago. And trying to make it a little bit easier, like with the parade, try to do some pre-registering. But the day of, there's been probably at least 40 vehicles registering," said The Meyers.

Other activities throughout the day included foot races, a sand pile dig and a watermelon feed.