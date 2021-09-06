SportsFource Rewind week two

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With two weeks down in the high school football season, teams are starting to find out what they're made of as they get ready to get on their playoff push.

Before we get too far ahead ourselves though lets take a look at some of the best plays from week two in our SportsFource Rewind.

First up we got West Point Beemers Riley Penrose drops back tosses one left Waynes Brayden Bartos picks it off and that's nothing but green grass in front of him as he takes this one all the way to the house.

Next Alta Aurelia's taking on Akron Westfield Alta's Carson Reinert rolls left and quickly flips one to Kaden Stites who makes a couple of defenders miss before finding himself in the end zone. Alta gets the highlight but Akron Westfield gets the win 22-21.

Over to LeMars Bulldogs taking on Bishop Heelan Tyler Iverson drops back and sends a beauty of a throw to a wide open David Leusink in the end zone Bulldogs got the highlight and the win 22-8.

Back into Nebraska Peirce against Lakeview, talk about three yards and a cloud of dust as William Hickstein drags a majority of the defense into the end zone with him for the score. Blue Jays win it 28-27.

In Sioux City East against North Luke Longval drops back and lobs one deep to Taejon Jones who outruns his defender for the score. East dominates North 54-0.

And to round it out Sioux City West's Drew Benson gets the carry finds daylight and he takes it all the way inside the five before he's brought down. and on the next play the Wolverines punch it in on their way to a 42 41 victory.