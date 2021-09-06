Warming up nicely this Labor Day with clear skies overhead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- This Labor Day weekend has been filled with comfortable temperatures and lots of sunshine. The warm weather continues today with highs in the mid to upper 80s throughout Siouxland.

Throughout this afternoon we can expect mostly clear skies and a light breeze coming from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Today will be the perfect day to get out and enjoy the summer sunshine.

This evening we will stay above average for our overnight lows in the low 60s throughout the KTIV viewing area with mostly clear skies. The winds will pick up some this evening coming from the south between 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow is looking cooler and quite a bit more wind expected with gusts up to 30 mph possible in the afternoon.

For all the latest weather details and our complete 10-day forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 at Noon.