14 Siouxland schools are in the initial Iowa high school football poll

By The Associated Press

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

Southeast Polk (10) 2-0 109 - Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1) 2-0 104 - West Des Moines Dowling (1) 1-1 94 - Urbandale (1) 2-0 82 - Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-0 80 - Iowa City High 2-0 52 - West Des Moines Valley 1-1 45 - Des Moines Roosevelt 2-0 34 - Johnston 1-1 27 - Pleasant Valley 1-1 22 -

Others receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial 15. Cedar Falls 15. Ankeny 14. Sioux City East 12. Waukee Northwest 6. Council Bluffs Lincoln 6. Iowa City West 3. Marion Linn-Mar 3. Davenport North 1.

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

Indianola (3) 2-0 108 - Cedar Rapids Xavier (1) 2-0 99 - Eldridge North Scott (8) 2-0 98 - Cedar Rapids Washington (1) 2-0 81 - Norwalk 2-0 62 - Winterset 2-0 56 - Waverly-Shell Rock 2-0 46 - Council Bluffs Lewis Central 1-1 43 - Bondurant Farrar 2-0 38 - Fort Dodge 2-0 34 -

Others receiving votes: Pella 18. Burlington 11. Newton 5. Oskaloosa 4. Decorah 4. Glenwood 4. Epworth Western Dubuque 3. Spencer 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

Harlan (9) 2-0 107 - Boyden-Hull-RV (3) 2-0 92 - Manchester West Delaware 1-1 81 - Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2-0 78 - Solon (1) 2-0 74 - Davenport Assumption 2-0 69 - Humboldt 2-0 55 - Nevada 2-0 54 - Independence 2-0 52 - Algona 2-0 23 - Others receiving votes: Adel ADM 10.DeWitt Central 9. Alleman North Polk 5. Mount Vernon 5. Charles City 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

O-A BCIG (6) 2-0 111 - Estherville-Lincoln Central (4) 2-0 106 - Spirit Lake (3) 2-0 98 - Southeast Valley, Gowrie 2-0 76 - Monticello 2-0 54 - Centerville 2-0 41 - Pocahontas Area 2-0 27 -

(tie) West Union North Fayette 2-0 27 - Monroe PCM 1-1 25 - Central Lyon-GLR 0-2 24 - Others receiving votes: Orange City Unity Christian 23. State Center West Marshall 21. Jesup 21. Waukon 16. Clarion-Goldfield-Downs 15. Inwood West Lyon 9. Osage 6. Greene County 5. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4. Williamsburg 3. Forest City 2. Osceola Clarke 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

Van Meter (12) 2-0 129 - Underwood 2-0 90 - Iowa City Regina (1) 2-0 83 - Hawarden West Sioux 2-0 77 - Sigourney-Keota 2-0 66 - Pella Christian 2-0 56 - Dike-New Hartford 2-0 48 - Dyersville Beckman 2-0 45 - Denver 2-0 30 - Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 2-0 28 - Others receiving votes: Eldon Cardinal 24. AC-GC 15. Mediapolis 14. Guthrie Center-Adair-Casey 3. South Central Calhoun 2. West Branch 2. Wilton 2. Emmetsburg 1.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

Britt West Hancock (8) 2-0 100 - Troy Mills North Linn (2) 2-0 97 - Moville Woodbury Central (2) 2-0 92 - Oakland Riverside (1) 2-0 90 - Traer North Tama 2-0 74 - Lawton-Bronson 2-0 55 - Ogden 2-0 41 - Logan-Magnolia 1-1 31 - Paullina South O'Brien 2-0 23 - Grundy Center 2-0 22 - Others receiving votes: North Butler 21. St. Ansgar 18. Alta 14. Hartley HMS 13. Lisbon 13. Earlham 10. Mason City Newman 8. Wapello 6. Council Bluffs St. Albert 3. Winthrop East Buchanan 2

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv