A cold front arrives in Siouxland bringing cooler temperatures and gusty winds

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- A cold front has started to make its way into Siouxland this morning bringing with it gusty winds and cooler temperatures.

To start our morning we will be in the upper 60s with a decent amount of humidity as we struggle to cool down from yesterday’s highs. The skies will remain mostly cloudy through the morning hours but will start to exit our viewing area into this afternoon leaving us with clear skies.

Once the cold front arrives in Siouxland we will stay cooler. This afternoon highs are expected to top out in the upper 70s throughout the area, and with a strong northwest wind pulling into the area, with it comes some dry winds causing our dew points to decrease throughout the day as well.

With cooler and dryer air expected today it is going to feel quite pleasant outside. However it is going to be a windy day today. Wind speeds will pull in from the northwest between 10-15 mph. This afternoon it is likely some of us see gusts up to 30 mph.

As we make our way towards this evening we will cool down nicely with clear skies and overnight lows in the low 50s.

Another great night to crack open a window and let the fresh cool breeze in.

Our Wednesday is looking to stay cool as well with highs in the 70s and mostly sunny skies expected.

