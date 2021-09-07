Around Siouxland: Great Shoe Giveaway

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local church in Sioux City is hoping to give away 1,000 pairs of shoes to Siouxland children.

On Sept. 11, you can go to 4310 Old Lakeport Road to the Morningside Assembly of God, where the church will be handing out shoes, socks and backpacks to needy families, for free.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the church also offering lunch and inflatables for children to enjoy.

If you'd like to learn more about the giveaway, or how you can support it, follow this link.