Avera Health requires vaccinations for employees, volunteers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Health officials have reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 and the largest number of infected people on ventilators at South Dakota hospitals since last year. The Department of Health says there are 453 new infections. Tuesday’s report doesn’t include Labor Day or results from weekend testing which will be reported on Wednesday. Fifty-eight of 213 people hospitalized were in intensive care, and 45 were on ventilators. Meanwhile, Sioux Falls-based Avera Health announced Tuesday that it will require full vaccination for its physicians, employees and volunteers by Dec. 1. The policy also includes students with rotations at Avera, contracted workers and vendors.