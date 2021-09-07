Briar Cliff holds discussion on doubling max Pell Grant

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For nearly 50 years, Pell Grants have helped students get to, and through, college. But with the rising cost of tuition, there have been talks about increasing the maximum amount given in the Pell Grant to students.

Briar Cliff University Tuesday hosted a roundtable discussion about doubling the maximum amount given, from around $6,500 to $13,000.

It's partly because, when the grants were introduced, they covered roughly 75% of the total cost of college. But now they cover just under 25% of the total cost.

Pell Grants are given out based on an equation which takes your estimated family contribution, and your total cost of attendance, into consideration.

Around 7 million students received a Pell Grant in the 2019-2020 school year. Among those at the roundtable was Briar Cliff student Jose Perez, who is a Pell Grant student.

"I saw my, what do you call it, my reward letter and I saw that and oh. I didn't know I was getting a Pell grant and when I saw that I was like thank God because $6,000 is $6,000, that helped me a lot," said Perez.

Also, on hand were representatives from area colleges including Morningside University, Western Iowa Tech, and Little Priest Tribal College. Leading the roundtable discussion, Briar Cliff President Dr. Rachelle Keck who, herself, was a Pell Grant student.

"It was absolutely critical for me and my family to enable me to afford an education. Whether that education was at a public institution a private institution, or a community or tribal college, it really is just that extra amount that can make a difference," said Keck.

Pell Grant increase measures are planned for discussion in Congress this month. Advocacy groups hope to see the funding doubled by the 50th anniversary of the program next summer.