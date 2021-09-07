Cooler temperatures and low humidity expected in Siouxland as a cold front pushes in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- We started off our morning with mostly clear skies throughout the area and we were on the warm and muggy side in the 60s.

A cold front is making its way into western Siouxland bringing cooler temperatures and dry air which will cause our dew points to decrease throughout this afternoon.

Highs today will top out in the upper 70s throughout most of Siouxland with mostly clear skies through this evening. Wind will be a big factor in how it feels outdoors with a strong northwest wind expected this afternoon with gusts between 10-30 mph.

Overnight we will stay on the cooler side with lows near 50 degrees and clear conditions. It will be another great evening to crack open your windows to let in the fresh cool air.

Our Wednesday is looking very similar to today as the cold front hangs around Siouxland. Highs are expected to top out in the mid to upper 70s tomorrow with a lighter breeze, still coming from the northwest around 5-15 mph.

For all the latest weather details, and to find out what the rest of this work week has in store for us be sure to tune in to News 4 at Noon for our complete forecast.