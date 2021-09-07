Deadline approaching fast for Nebraska district proposals

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are working under a fast-approaching deadline to come up with new political maps that they’ll consider in a special session that begins next week, but they haven’t yet offered any specific plans for redrawing legislative and congressional districts. Members of the Legislature’s Redistricting Committee spent the day Tuesday answering questions from other lawmakers and toiling behind the scenes on individual maps for the panel to consider. The committee faces a Friday deadline to release its proposed maps to the public, an unusually tight time window caused by the delay of U.S. census population numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic.