Fort Dodge airport to offer flights to Denver starting in October

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KTIV) - The airport in Fort Dodge, Iowa, will soon be offering flights to Denver, Colorado.

The Fort Dodge Regional Airport announced Monday they will be having new United Express flights to Denver, operated by SkyWest Airlines, starting Oct. 6, 2021.

Under the U.S. Department of Transportation's requirements for the Essential Air Service Program, which guarantees smaller communities air carrier services, the city of Fort Dodge had to officially support this change in order for the service to be provided. Last week, a letter of support for the change was submitted by Fort Dodge's mayor and the Airport Commission Chair of the USDOT, Office of Aviation Analysis in Washington, D.C.

"This exciting change in service to include a flight to Denver, Colorado was supported by the full airport commission along with the air service review committee," said Rhonda Chambers, director of aviation for the Fort Dodge Regional Airport. "Providing director service to the west is a first for the Fort Dodge Regional Airport and a goal of the airport commission to meet the needs of those businesses and leisure travelers who frequently fly west."

Flights to Denver are scheduled as part of the afternoon departure and arrival, while the first daily departure and last daily arrival will continue to serve Chicago.