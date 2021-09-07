Cooler weather takes over for a couple days

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We were feeling the effects of a cold front today as a strong northwesterly wind brought in cooler temperatures and less humidity.

Tonight will be a rather cool night as lows dip to near 50 degrees under clear skies.

Wednesday is looking like a very pleasant day with highs in the upper 70s and we’ll do it with less wind and still no humidity in the air.

Thursday is looking similar as well with a cool start near 50 degrees before topping out in the upper 70s.

We will see warmer weather return later this week as highs by Friday and Saturday will be in the low to mid 80s with still a lot of sunshine.

