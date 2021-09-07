Noem signs executive order to block telemedicine abortions in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - Gov. Kristi Noem has signed an executive order directing the state's health department to establish rules preventing telemedicine abortions in South Dakota.

The order restricts telemedicine abortion by declaring abortion drugs may only be prescribed or dispensed by a physician who is licensed in South Dakota after an in-person examination. It also blocks abortion-inducing drugs from being provided via courier, deliver, telemedicine or mail service.

The order also prevents abortion-inducing drugs from being dispensed or provided in school or on state grounds, and reiterates that licensed physicians must ensure that Informed Consent laws are properly administered.

The order also directs the South Dakota Department of Health to do the following:

Develop licensing requirements for “pill only” abortion clinics;

Collect empirical data on how often chemical abortions are performed as a percentage of all abortions, including how often women experience complications that require a medical follow-up; and

Enhance reporting requirements on emergency room complications related to chemical abortion.

