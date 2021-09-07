Norfolk Police warn of scam targeting local businesses

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Police in Norfolk, Nebraska, are warning businesses of a new telephone scam making the rounds.

Police say the scammer calls a business and reaches an employee. After which, the scammers tells the employee that cash from the business needs to be immediately sent out via some type of electronic transfer.

The scammer allegedly tells the employee that they are following instructions from the business manager or owner, and this transfer is for a fine or supplies order. Most times, police say the scammer will make it sound as if the transfer is extremely urgent and that time is a factor.

Police say if you get any call like this, make sure to verify any information requesting the transfer of money. If you feel like you have been a victim of this scam, contact local law enforcement.