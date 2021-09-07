Skip to Content

Officials: Bennington man killed in rollover crash on I-80

12:51 pm Nebraska news from the Associated Press

GREENWOOD, Neb. (AP) — Officials say a 20-year-old Bennington man has died in a crash near Greenwood in eastern Nebraska. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the crash happened Monday morning on Interstate 80. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says first responders found a car that had been eastbound on the interstate when it veered into the median, jumped a creek and rolled. Officials say the driver, Chaz Clark, was declared dead at the scene. Investigators believe speed played a role in the crash.

