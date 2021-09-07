Patrol: Pedestrian struck, killed near Harrisburg, SD

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KTIV) - A pedestrian has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a southeast South Dakota highway.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the accident occurred Sept. 4 at 10:40 p.m. on Highway 115. The patrol says a 2009 Chevy Equinox was northbound on Highway 115, one mile west of Harrisburg, when it struck a 24-year-old man walking southbound in the northbound lanes.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 39-year-old female driver of the Equinox was not injured.

No charges are pending at this time, as the investigation of the crash is ongoing. The names of the driver and the pedestrian are not being released at this time.