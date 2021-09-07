Police say man accidentally shot 14-year-old with stolen gun

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have arrested a 19-year-old man they say accidentally shot his 14-year-old brother in the face with one of two handguns he had stolen.

Television station WHO 13 reports that the shooting happened Saturday afternoon, when officers were called to a home and found the younger teen with a gunshot wound to the face. The boy was taken to a hospital with injuries to an eye that aren't believed to be life-threatening.

Police tell station KCCI that the victim's older brother, Titan Chaney, was handling a gun when it fired, hitting his brother. Police say Chaney's girlfriend, 1-month-old son and another brother who is 16 were also in the room when the gun went off.