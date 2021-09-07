‘Pooch Paddle’ gives pups a chance to swim with owners

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Local outdoor pools are starting to close for the season. And, at Norm Waitt, Sr. YMCA, in South Sioux City, pets had a chance to take a dip in the pool.

Open from 1 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., the outdoor pool at the "Y" was hounded with pups, and their owners, taking a dip in the water.

Dogs of all breeds and sizes were welcome, and it was just $5 for the dog to hop in with its owner.

The dogs could cool off in the regular pool, or the kiddie pool, although some were a little more afraid of the water than others.

Sarah Deming, the lifeguard on "doggie duty," is the aquatics director at the "Y." She says a "pooch paddle" is a pretty normal event for outdoor pools.

"It's actually a pretty common thing for outdoor pools at the end of the year before they drain the water give our furry friends a chance to swim." said Sarah Deming, YMCA Aquatics Director

Deming said they had a great turnout for the event this year.