Portion of Wahpeton, IA under boil advisory due to construction

WAHPETON, Iowa (KTIV) - A portion of the northwest Iowa community of Wahpeton is under a boil advisory for the next two days.

Dickinson County Emergency Management says due to construction, residents in the area of City Hall to Gull Point Park are under the advisory for the next 48 hours.

This includes Lakeside Avenue from City Hall to Cove Street, Harpen Street, Newport Street, Waska Drive, Inwan Street, Iowa Avenue and Arrowhead Street.