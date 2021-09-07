Sioux City man accused of killing his roommate pleads not guilty
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man charged with the second-degree murder of his roommate has entered a plea of not guilty.
Back in August, 52-year-old Robert Buel was arrested and charged for the death of Jason Lafferty of Sioux City.
Police say Lafferty was found dead the morning of Aug. 22 at a residence on Sioux City's 21st Street.
According to investigators, Lafferty and Buel got into an argument at the residence, after which Buel went into the garage with a shotgun and handgun, pointed the shotgun at Lafferty, set it down, then shot the victim with the handgun.
Buel remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $200,000 bond.