Sioux City man accused of killing his roommate pleads not guilty

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man charged with the second-degree murder of his roommate has entered a plea of not guilty.

Back in August, 52-year-old Robert Buel was arrested and charged for the death of Jason Lafferty of Sioux City.

Police say Lafferty was found dead the morning of Aug. 22 at a residence on Sioux City's 21st Street.

According to investigators, Lafferty and Buel got into an argument at the residence, after which Buel went into the garage with a shotgun and handgun, pointed the shotgun at Lafferty, set it down, then shot the victim with the handgun.

Buel remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $200,000 bond.