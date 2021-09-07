Sioux City man arrested after pursuit ends in Dixon County, NE

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska State Patrol troopers have taken a Sioux City man into custody following a pursuit that ended in northeast Nebraska.

The NSP says 21-year-old Dawson Emmick of Sioux City has been arrested for multiple traffic violations, as well two counts of child abuse/neglect causing no injury.

On Monday at about 8:45 a.m., a trooper saw a Subaru Outback speeding on Highway 20 in Dixon County. When the trooper attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled and a pursuit was initiated.

Authorities say the vehicle fled on county roads, with speeds in excess of 75 MPH. Eventually, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Emmick, failed to notice signs advising a bridge was out, drove into a construction area and came to a stop about ten feet from the drop-off of the bridge that was out. Emmick was taken into custody without further incident.

During the arrest, the NSP says they discovered there was an adult female and two 15-month old children in Emmick's vehicle.

Emmick was housed in the Dixon County Jail.