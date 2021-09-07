Texas governor defends abortion law with no rape exceptions

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is defending a new state law banning most abortions that also offers no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. The Republican said Tuesday that the law does not force victims to give birth even though it prohibits abortions before some women know they’re pregnant. The comments drew new criticism from opponents of the Texas law that is the biggest curb on abortion in the U.S. since they were legalized a half-century ago. It prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, which is usually around six weeks.