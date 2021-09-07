UN envoy to Iraq says effort underway to prevent voter fraud

BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.N. envoy to Iraq says measures are being taken to prevent voter fraud in national elections next month. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert stressed on Tuesday that Iraq political parties and candidates must abstain from intimidation, voter suppression and bribes to ensure the October federal elections are free and fair. She outlined ongoing efforts by Iraqi electoral authorities with technical assistance from the U.N. to close loopholes from the past that undermined public trust in Iraq’s electoral process. The 2018 federal election saw a record low turnout with just 44% of eligible voters casting ballots.