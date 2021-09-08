1 proposed congressional map would split Douglas County

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A leading Republican lawmaker has unveiled a new, proposed Nebraska congressional map that would split Douglas County in half. That would likely dilute Democratic strength in the only area where Democratic congressional candidates are competitive. The proposed map is one of several presented to the Legislature’s Redistricting Committee. The panel will consider its options and unveil its final recommendations to the public on Friday, ahead of next week’s special legislative session. It would keep southern Douglas County in the 2nd Congressional District, while adding all of Republican-friendly Sarpy and Saunders counties. Northern Douglas County would move into the 1st Congressional District, which leans Republican.