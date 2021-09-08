A chilly night ahead with warming returning later this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a cool morning start, it turned into a gorgeous afternoon with highs getting close to 80 degrees.

We'll see a few more of our lows in Siouxland reach the upper 40s by Thursday morning under mostly clear skies.

Then Thursday will once again be a gorgeous day with highs near 80 and it still won't be very humid.

Some warmth and humidity will then quickly return on Friday as highs go into the mid to upper 80s.

Expect a little cooling over the weekend as another cold front works into the area.

I'll be taking a closer look at your weekend forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.