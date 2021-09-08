Another cool and less humid day expected in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)-We are starting our Wednesday off on a cool and calm note here in Siouxland. Overnight lows remained in the low 50s with clear skies overhead. The most notable weather factor this morning is our dew points have remained low through the overnight hours as well. This is keeping us cool and dry throughout the day today.

As we make our way through today, it is going to feel a lot like yesterday as that cold front we saw push into Siouxland yesterday morning, hangs around today as well.

Highs today are expected to be in the upper 70s with a strong northwest wind between 5-15 mph. The winds may gust this afternoon up to 30 mph.

This evening we will remain mostly clear and stay cooler with overnight lows again near 50 degrees here in the KTIV viewing area.

Our Thursday looking quite pleasant as well as we gradually start to heat up the remainder of this week.

