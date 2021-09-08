Around Siouxland: 45th Heritage Day Festival

WASHTA, Iowa (KTIV) - A fun festival will be taking place this weekend in Washta, Iowa at the Grand Meadow Heritage Center.

The center will be having their 45th annual Heritage Days Festival, while also celebrating the centennial of their brick schoolhouse museum.

The festival takes place Sept. 11 and Sept. 12. On Saturday, activities begin at 7 a.m. and go through 7 p.m. and include a breakfast, petting zoo, parade and more. Then on Sunday, things kick-off at 10 a.m. and go until 6 p.m. with some of the highlights including pony rides, a car show and sheep shearing.

You can learn more about the festival here.