COVID vs the flu: What you should do if you’re seeing symptoms of either

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Flu season is quickly approaching, and it's important to know the signs and symptoms, so you can tell the difference between the flu and COVID-19.

Pharmacists with Drilling Pharmacy, in Sioux City, say the two viruses share similar symptoms.

As we've seen throughout the pandemic, pharmacist Sarah Sorensen said that loss of smell and taste is a big indicator that it could be COVID. But, to be sure, Sorensen said see your doctor.

"The symptoms are so close together, your doctor might have to test you for both COVID and the flu to get the correct diagnosis. Hopefully somewhere down the line, in the near future you can do that at the pharmacy as well," said Sarah Sorensen, Pharmacist.

One way to protect yourself this flu season is by getting the flu shot.

Sorensen said they're urging people to get the flu shot around October to make sure they're covered for the entire flu season.

You can learn more about the differences between the flu and COVID here.