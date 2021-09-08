Ex-con who choked toddler repeatedly sentenced to prison

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- An Omaha man who had already served five stints in prison has been sentenced again -- this time to decades behind bars for repeatedly choking his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter into unconsciousness.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 38-year-old David Coleman was sentenced Tuesday to 42 to 52 years in prison. He had pleaded to two counts of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and being a felon in possession of a knife.

Coleman was arrested in December after video was found on his phone showing him repeatedly hanging the toddler by her neck with a scarf in a storage unit and strangling her in a car seat until she was unconscious.