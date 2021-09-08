Explorers shut down Cleburne in wildcard game

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers are moving on to the South Division Championship Series after a 4-0 win over the Cleburne Railroaders in Cleburne on Wednesday night.

Patrick Ledet was lights out on the mound for Sioux City. The southpaw gave up just three hits in five scoreless innings of work.

This game was scoreless until the top of the sixth inning. That's when Jose Sermo unleashed his 30th home run of the season to right center field. The all-star third baseman gives the Explorers a 1-0 lead.

Sioux City adds to their lead in the seventh. Lane Milligan drove in Chase Harris from third on a sac fly to center field. That extends the Explorers lead to 2-0.

The Explorers add insurance runs in the top of the ninth. Milligan does it again. This time he leaves the yard for a two run home run to increase the lead to 4-0.

Max Kuhns was fantastic out of the bullpen. He threw four scoreless innings of releif, allowing just one hit and striking out three.

Sioux City will begin the best of five division championship series on Friday night in Kansas City. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00pm.