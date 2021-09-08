Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Due to concerns over COVID-19, the Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair has been canceled this year.

Sioux City officials say the fair, which is meant as a celebration of the diversity within the community, usually has thousands of people attending. The Human Rights Commissions believes it would be irresponsible to hold this event at this time, since the city would be unable to ensure public safety.

Officials are in the process of contacting vendors and performers about this unforeseen postponement. The city is hopeful that the fair will be held in 2022.