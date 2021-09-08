Fighting Texas abortion law could be tough for federal gov’t

WASHINGTON (AP) — Foes of the new Texas law that bans most abortions have been looking to the Democratic-run federal government to swoop in and knock down the most restrictive abortion law in effect in the country. But it’s nowhere near that simple. Known as SB8, the new Texas law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity. That’s usually around six weeks — before some women know they’re pregnant. Courts have blocked other states from imposing similar restrictions, but Texas’ law differs significantly because it leaves enforcement up to private citizens through civil lawsuits instead of criminal prosecutors.