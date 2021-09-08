Fire kills 41 inmates, 80 hurt at crowded Indonesian prison

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A massive fire raged through an overcrowded prison near Indonesia’s capital overnight. At least 41 inmates died, two of them foreigners serving drug sentences. Eight inmates were hospitalized with severe burns, and nine had lighter injuries. Sixty-four, including many with smoke inhalation, were transferred to a mosque on the prison grounds. Televised footage showed firefighters battling to extinguish orange flames while black smoke billowed from the compound. Victims were evacuated to ambulances and dozens of bodies in orange bags were laid in a prison room. Indonesia’s justice minister expressed his deep condolences for the family of the victims and pledged to provide the best treatment for injured victims.