Iowa sheriff’s office says two people killed after police pursuit

WALFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff's department says a man and woman died in a crash shortly after a deputy stopped pursuing a vehicle.

At around 12:04 p.m Wednesday, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a domestic dispute involving a woman trying to jump out of a vehicle.

A deputy made contact with the vehicle at around 12:23 p.m. and observed the female passenger still in the car. An attempt to pull over the vehicle was made by turning on the deputy’s vehicle’s flashing lights, but the vehicle did not stop, leading to a chase.

The pursuit made its way to Fairfax, then later turned onto U.S. Highway 151 southbound. At around 12:27 p.m., the deputy decided that the driver of the vehicle he was chasing was acting too recklessly and chose to end the chase near in the area between Walford and Fairfax.

About a minute later, the deputy reported seeing debris flying in the air further south along Highway 151 after an apparent collision. The deputy caught up to the scene and saw that the Nissan Altima had crossed the center line and hit a northbound dump truck in Walford on Highway 151.

Both the man and the woman in the Altima were ejected from the vehicle, according to officials, and were killed. Their identities are not being released at this time. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Highway 151 was closed for several hours on Wednesday, but it has since reopened.

An investigation into the incident by the Iowa State Patrol is ongoing.