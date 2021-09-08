‘Lucifer’ star promises ‘good-slash-great’ series finale

LONDON (AP) — After six years, “Lucifer” stars Tom Ellis and Lauren German are kissing goodbye to their devil-and-detective double act. They’ve been solving crimes together on the show that started on Fox, got canceled and rose again (thanks to fan support) on Netflix. The final 10 episodes drop on the streaming service Friday. With production of “Lucifer” ended, German says the nostalgia has started “creeping in.” As for whether fans will embrace the final episode, Ellis says he hopes they’ll enjoy where the journey ends up. However viewers respond, the actor says it’s their six-season experience with “Lucifer” they’ll carry away.