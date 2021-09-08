Man faces trial for Jewish restaurant attack in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — A 30-year-old man has gone on trial for an attack on a Jewish restaurant three years ago in the eastern German city of Chemnitz in which the owner was injured and the restaurant damaged. Prosecutors allege that the man was motivated by far-right ideology. He has been indicted on charges of severe aggravated assault and property damage. The man, who went on trial Wednesday at the district court in Chemnitz, was allegedly part of a group that attacked the restaurant, throwing cobblestones which injured the Jewish owner of the Schalom restaurant. The anti-Semitic attack was part of several days of far-right, anti-migrant riots following the fatal stabbing of a German man by a Syrian asylum-seeker in Chemnitz.