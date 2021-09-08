Nebraska Lawmakers share proposed redistricting maps

New Nebraska congressional maps have been presented to the state legislature's redistricting committee. One of the proposed maps suggests splitting Douglas County in half.

Douglas County contains most of Omaha. Splitting it in half would likely dilute Democratic strength in the only area where Democratic congressional candidates are competitive.

The proposed map would keep southern Douglas County in the 2nd Congressional District while adding all of Sarpy and Saunders counties.

Northern Douglas county would move into the 1st Congressional District.

Thurston County and portions of Cuming and Burt counties would move into the 3rd Congressional District.

The panel will consider its options and unveil its final recommendations to the public on Friday, ahead of next week's special legislative session.