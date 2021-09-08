Omaha zoo sends warning after rhino escapes enclosure

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials with Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo cleared out a section of the zoo and warned visitors to remain inside buildings after a 5,000-pound rhinoceros briefly escaped its enclosure. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the incident happened Tuesday afternoon, when zoo keepers spotted an Indian rhino named Jontu outside his enclosure grazing on grass in an area adjacent to the rhino barn. Visitors were asked to leave the area or shelter in buildings, and the zoo’s carousel and aviary were cleared of guests as a precaution. Dan Cassidy is the zoo’s vice president of animal management. He says staff quickly moved trucks around the area to keep the rhino from wandering and got him back in the barn about half-an-hour later.