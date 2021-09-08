Seoul’s military says N Korea likely staged military parade

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says it believes North Korea staged an overnight military parade at its capital, Pyongyang. The North’s display of military might would likely be a measured attempt at pressuring the Biden administration over a freeze in nuclear diplomacy after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un failed to leverage his arsenal for economic benefits during the Trump years. It wasn’t immediately clear what kinds of weapons were showcased or whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un participated in the event, which would have been staged to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the country’s founding.