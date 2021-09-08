Sept. 8: Iowa reporting 578 COVID-19 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - Over 3.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Iowa residents, with over 49% of the state's eligible population fully vaccinated against the virus.

According to the state’s dashboard, 3,120,879 vaccine doses have been administered to Iowans, with state health officials saying 1,627,160 individuals have received all the required doses of a single-dose or two-dose vaccine. The Iowa Department of Public Health says 49.6% of Iowa's population is fully vaccinated.

Between Sept. 1 and Sept. 7, health officials confirmed 8,404 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 416,794.

In the last week, the state has reported 30 more virus-related deaths, bringing Iowa's death toll to 6,337.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state was 578 (up from 498 last week), with 158 of those patients in the ICU (up from 133 last week). The state says 79.4% of the patients hospitalized because of COVID-19 are unvaccinated, while 88% of the patients in the ICU are unvaccinated.

KTIV reports Iowa's COVID-19 numbers every Wednesday. The metrics above is all information reported as of Sept. 7.

KTIV's COVID-19 Resources