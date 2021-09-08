Sept. 8: Nebraska reporting 379 active COVID-19 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - The number of virus cases in Nebraska continued their steady climb last week as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spreads.

According to the state's weekly COVID-19 update, Nebraska has had 5,153 more COVID-19 cases in the last week, bringing the state's total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 250,264. Nebraska was reporting 253 cases per week in late June, when officials declared an end to the state virus emergency.

Active hospitalizations due to the virus have also risen by 37, with the state having 379 as of Sept. 7. While virus-related deaths have increased to 2,353, an increase of 23 from the prior week.

Since the Sept. 1 report, 20,745 more COVID-19 vaccinations have been given to Nebraskans, with 53.4% of the state's eligible population fully vaccinated.

The above numbers are reported through Nebraska's health department. Every Wednesday, the states releases weekly numbers that include metrics through the last week.

