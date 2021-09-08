Sept. 8: South Dakota reporting 6,500 active COVID-19 cases in the state

(KTIV) - Over the last week, active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota have risen to over 6,500.

According to the state's COVID-19 Dashboard, there are 6,507 active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, an increase of 1,130 since last week. At this time last year, South Dakota was only reporting 2,679 active cases.

Additionally, hospitalizations due to the virus have dropped from 229 to 210 in the last week.

South Dakota has reported 2,610 more confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since last Wednesday. So far, 126,398 of the state's 135,447 cases have recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 2,077 deaths related to COVID-19. Eight virus-related deaths were reported in the last week.

For vaccinations, the state is reporting 62.61% of the state's 12 and older population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while about 56.92% have completed their vaccine series. In total, 377,467 people have completed their vaccine series in South Dakota.

KTIV reports South Dakota's latest COVID-19 numbers every Wednesday, which includes numbers from the previous Wednesday through the following Tuesday.

