Sioux Falls Police: Lennox man attempted to kidnap 7-week-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Lennox, South Dakota, man has been arrested after police say he attempted to kidnap a 7-week-old baby in Sioux Falls Wednesday.

Sioux Falls Police say 20-year-old Mitchell Tyler Rust approached a woman carrying her baby in the 1100 block of N. Cleveland Avenue this morning. Rust allegedly grabbed the car seat and reached in for the 7-week-old. Police say the mother was able to run to a friend’s apartment with her baby and called the police.

Rust was arrested nearby and is facing second-degree kidnapping and simple assault.