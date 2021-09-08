SportsFource Champion: Drew Benson

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Friday night, Sioux City West defeated South Sioux City in overtime. It was the Wolverines first win under second year head coach Brandon Holmes. Senior running back Drew Benson was a big reason for the Wolverines success in that game.

The atmosphere around West High's Football Practice has been a lot lighter this week. The Wolverines beat South Sioux City 42-41 last Friday to break a 24-game losing streak.

"Surely when you get that monkey off your back, the kids feel a little more loose, as you can hear, we have music playing in the back ground," said head coach Brandon Holmes. "Just letting them stay focused and let them create their own atmosphere so they have a meaning and being for this team."

One player that helped the Wolverines end that losing streak was senior Drew Benson. Benson finished the game with 20-carries for 168-yards and two touchdowns on the ground and added seven receptions for 124-yards and a touchdown receiving.

"A lot of it goes to the guys that are around me," said Benson. "The run game, the offensive line has been working their tail off everyday at practice and my quarterback, Devin Fry does a really good job at practice. He always keeps his eyes down field, if their's no one open, he always dishes off to me."

Benson didn't play football his freshman and sophomore season, and credits Head Coach Brandon Holmes for talking him into coming out last year.

"I came back out Junior year when Coach B (Brandon Holmes) was announced as the coach and we've put a lot of hard work together," said Benson. "He put the trust in me to come back out, not having much varsity experience but he relied on me to be his guy, and a yearl later it's finally starting to work out."

Benson hopes to play either baseball or football when he goes to college next year.